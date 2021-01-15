First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 460 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of CGNX opened at $86.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.50. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

