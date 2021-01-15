First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Brokerages predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $13.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.27 million and the lowest is $13.30 million. First Community reported sales of $12.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $52.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $53.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $54.24 million, with estimates ranging from $51.90 million to $56.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Community by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Community by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

