First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Up 68.8% in December

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the December 15th total of 841,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 484,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

