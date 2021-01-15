First Financialcorp IN Acquires 126 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.34. 31,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

