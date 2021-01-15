First Financialcorp IN Acquires 400 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,529. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

