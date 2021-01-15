First Financialcorp IN Buys 145 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.51. The company had a trading volume of 118,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,656. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $245.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.