First Financialcorp IN Buys 172 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Financialcorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.20. The stock had a trading volume of 117,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

