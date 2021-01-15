First Financialcorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Financialcorp IN reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Barclays decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.70. 20,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

