First Financialcorp IN Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 927.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 806,868 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.66. 359,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,067. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

