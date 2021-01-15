First Financialcorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Financialcorp IN reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76. The company has a market cap of $408.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

