First Financialcorp IN Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Financialcorp IN trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of First Financialcorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

