First Financialcorp IN Sells 147 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Financialcorp IN decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.10. 126,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

