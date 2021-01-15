First Financialcorp IN Sells 506 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financialcorp IN trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of First Financialcorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE:NKE remained flat at $$141.30 during midday trading on Friday. 66,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

