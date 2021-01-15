First Hawaiian Bank Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Pool by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Pool by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $366.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

