First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in The Southern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

NYSE SO opened at $59.04 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

