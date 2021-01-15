First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $129.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $129.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

