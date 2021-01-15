First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,552 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NYSE HXL opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

