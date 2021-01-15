First Hawaiian Bank Sells 345 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

