First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,613 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.10% of Cowen worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cowen by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. Analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

