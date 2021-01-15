First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

SMG stock opened at $223.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $229.58.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

