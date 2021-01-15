First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,836 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $18,180,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

