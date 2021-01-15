First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $122.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

