First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $4.32 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 414,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 56,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 198,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

