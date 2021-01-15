First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after acquiring an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 134,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

BL opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $141.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

