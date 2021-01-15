First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 116 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

NYSE:APD opened at $286.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.81 and its 200 day moving average is $283.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

