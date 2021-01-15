First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 206 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 210.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $4,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

