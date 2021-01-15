First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,427 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after purchasing an additional 560,336 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at $29,427,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $544,810.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,850 shares of company stock worth $3,910,899. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.42.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

