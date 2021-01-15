First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,933 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,800,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

