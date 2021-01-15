First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 31,785 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,785 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 226.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

