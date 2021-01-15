First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$27.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.91.

TSE FM traded down C$1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.35. 2,470,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,054. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$26.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.60.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

