First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

FRC stock traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $151.65. 17,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,964. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.83. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

