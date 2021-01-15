First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF comprises 0.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned 1.09% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $252,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $656,000.

Shares of HDMV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 22,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,624. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.