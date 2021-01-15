First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Down 53.5% in December

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 23,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000.

CARZ traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

