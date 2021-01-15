FirstBlood (1ST) Price Tops $0.14

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $227.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00057921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00443354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.36 or 0.04064462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012719 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016188 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

1ST is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

