FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. 47,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 144,273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

