Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.11.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $169.91. 540,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,082. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.58 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,557,137.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,847. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 56.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Five9 by 189.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

