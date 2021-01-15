FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. 140166 cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $267.68 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,996,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 177.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

