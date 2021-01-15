FLIP (FLP) Price Down 20.6% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 41.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $194,390.95 and $57.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLIP has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00047091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00387962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.92 or 0.04110479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013044 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

