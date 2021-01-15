FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.72 Million

Equities analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post sales of $490.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.00 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $489.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.