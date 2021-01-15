FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives $49.40 Average PT from Brokerages

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 107.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,019,000 after purchasing an additional 612,525 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 593,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4,264.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 462,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 451,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 215,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.