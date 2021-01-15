Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 9,706,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,401,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

