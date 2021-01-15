Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Up 65.9%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s share price shot up 65.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $6.80. 101,885,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 17,980,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several research firms have commented on FRSX. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.