Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Up 108.0% in December

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTMR remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. 5,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Fortem Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Fortem Resources Company Profile

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

