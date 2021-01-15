Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6,152.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.53. The stock had a trading volume of 862,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,559. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $155.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.70.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

