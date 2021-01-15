Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $190.00 at Oppenheimer

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTNT. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Fortinet stock opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $155.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

