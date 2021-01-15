Fortuna Reaches Market Cap of $379,300.18 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $379,300.18 and $959.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00413191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.08 or 0.03975503 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.