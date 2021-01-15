Founders Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

