Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 1.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,125.40.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKL traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,005.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,009.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,005.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

