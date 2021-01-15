Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

FCPT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. 9,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,032. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

