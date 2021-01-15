Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCPT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

FCPT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,032. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

